All Wrapped and Ready to Go!

My biggest mission of the day was getting this wedding gift wrapped up and ready to be dropped off for my cousin (technically my cousin's daughter, but she's the same age as Chris so we grew up together; I'm the baby of my generation and much closer in age to my cousins' kids, for the most part).



This thing is pretty big and sort of heavy-- when standing upright it reaches the middle of my chest and the gift inside is made of welded metal-- and Christopher had put it waaaay in the back room of the basement, so getting it upstairs and wrapped on my own was a bit of a task! I do love wrapping presents, though.



Of course, it was a thunderstormy day today; luckily we managed to move it around without it getting too wet. It was just resting on the covered porch for a minute in this shot.