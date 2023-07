Bee and Comfrey

I had a plan for a photo today, but my plan just didn't work out. I saw this bee hanging around by a pond we visited in search of something else to photograph, and I hoped to be able to identify it as it looked different from the bumbles I've been seeing lately. Unfortunately I was not able to make an ID, but I did get some shots of the bee with its whole little headed stuffed into a comfrey flower, lol.