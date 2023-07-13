Sign up
Tiny Dancer
Just a little damselfly today-- it's a Powdered Dancer, which reminded both Christopher and me of the Elton John song "Tiny Dancer." The lyrics don't really relate other than that this Powdered Dancer is pretty tiny, but still!
Here's the song (though I would guess most people already know it!):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Al8UHnjusq0
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Tags
animal
bug
insect
dragonfly
dancer
damselfly
songtitle-98
ndao16
powdered dancer
