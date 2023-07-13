Previous
Tiny Dancer by princessicajessica
Tiny Dancer

Just a little damselfly today-- it's a Powdered Dancer, which reminded both Christopher and me of the Elton John song "Tiny Dancer." The lyrics don't really relate other than that this Powdered Dancer is pretty tiny, but still!

Here's the song (though I would guess most people already know it!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Al8UHnjusq0
