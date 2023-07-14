Previous
Abstract Roadside Sculpture by princessicajessica
Photo 465

Abstract Roadside Sculpture

This is a sculpture near our local airport... I think. I'm not actually sure what it is. It's just this blue thing in a field of grass/weeds/wildflowers. The field doesn't really seem like it would be the township's property, but it doesn't seem to be in use at all either. Although the sculpture is visible from the road, it isn't at the edge of the field or anything, and there's no clear way of getting to it. It looks kind of different from different angles, but from this one it always makes me think of a parent/adult and child.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Jessica Eby

Photo Details

