Taiyaki

Taiyaki is a Japanese street food that good friends of ours brought to our attention. The husband of the other couple was born and raised in Japan; the wife (whom I met when we were about 15) is an ESL teacher who spent years living in Japan, where she met her husband.



This fish shaped pastry (kind of like a waffle) was filled with red bean paste, which is the most common filling, traditionally. They also come filled with custard and a couple of other things. The name of the pastry means "Fried Fish" or, more specifically "Fried Sea Bream," but there's no fish involved other than the shape. It's also popular in Korea, and this one came from a Korean grocery.