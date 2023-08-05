Previous
Sharing my Cereal with a Squirrel by princessicajessica
Photo 494

Sharing my Cereal with a Squirrel

We had the end of a box of cereal go stale. The internet tells me it's safe for backyard birds/small animals to eat a little bit of this particular cereal, so I put out a handful to see if anything in our yard would like it. The squirrels do!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise