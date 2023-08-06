Camou-frog

Previous
This weekend has been the Nature Conservancy of Canada's annual Big Backyard BioBlitz. Due to the weather we've had this weekend and a couple of other complications, I haven't been able to catalogue as much nature as I'd hoped/expected to, but I was excited to find this little Northern Leopard Frog hiding in the grass near a local pond today! It's the first Northern Leopard Frog I've seen this year. He let me get pretty close and even move some grass to take this cell phone pic... But he hopped away pretty quickly when I tried to move another blade.
