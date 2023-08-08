Sign up
Photo 500
Sunshine and Colour
Just a bright and sunny mural I spotted in Kitchener today. It's in an industrial area, on the wall of a warehouse building.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Views
3
365
MAR-LX3A
8th August 2023 4:26pm
Tags
colors
,
mural
,
colours
,
art
,
painting
,
colorful
,
colourful
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-6
