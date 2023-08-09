Summer Drive in Pennsylvania Dutch Country

My region was settled largely by Pennsylvania Dutch people, and in the north end of the county there are still a lot of members of various Mennonite and Amish sects. This afternoon we went for a drive to the north in hopes of doing the "Summer" photograph for my four seasons set of covered bridge photos, but it's blocked off for a couple of weeks so we'll have to go back then. During our drive home (back to the south end of the county), I took various photos of flowers, honour stands, and other scenery. Chris really liked this shot, so it won as the daily photo. It was taken through the passenger side window while we were waiting to turn right.