Previous
Summer Drive in Pennsylvania Dutch Country by princessicajessica
Photo 501

Summer Drive in Pennsylvania Dutch Country

My region was settled largely by Pennsylvania Dutch people, and in the north end of the county there are still a lot of members of various Mennonite and Amish sects. This afternoon we went for a drive to the north in hopes of doing the "Summer" photograph for my four seasons set of covered bridge photos, but it's blocked off for a couple of weeks so we'll have to go back then. During our drive home (back to the south end of the county), I took various photos of flowers, honour stands, and other scenery. Chris really liked this shot, so it won as the daily photo. It was taken through the passenger side window while we were waiting to turn right.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise