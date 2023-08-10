Sign up
Photo 505
Copper Underwing
We had a little visitor-- a Copper Underwing Moth! We wrangled him onto a piece of paper and took him outside, but even then he didn't want to leave. He did move along, eventually.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
bug
,
insect
,
moth
,
ndao17
,
copper underwing
