We Can Fly

Chris had an unusally early day, and had somethng special he wanted us to do afterwards, since the early day meant he wasn't as drained as usual.Although he doesn't "get" my love of roadside attractions, he does like to indulge it and has been wanting to take me to see "the Paper Airplane" for a long time.The Paper Airplane is in Mississauga. It's up on a big hill that overlooks 401 (North America's busiest highway) and Pearson International Airport (Canada's busiest airport). You can also see the Toronto skyline, incuding the CN tower, pretty well from up there. Although it overlooks the highway you have to get off, drive through a kind of industrial area, into a park where there is a parking lot about halfway up the hill; then you have to walk the rest of the way up (about half a kilometre). That last part of the ascent is a path through a meadow, and we saw lots of flowers, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, and cliff swallows on the walk. It was a really nice day so the view from the top was quite clear.Our little outing reminded me of this old song: