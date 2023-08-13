Previous
Pepi's Pizza, In Business Since 1959! by princessicajessica
Pepi's Pizza, In Business Since 1959!

You know how some cities or regions have their own distinct style of pizza? Mine don't, haha. But my region does have Pepi's, which is kind of its own thing. If I had to try and explain its characteristics, I'd say it's heavy on the toppings, with a fairly light, bready crust, and slightly garlicky sauce.

There are two Pepi's locations, both in Kitchener, but this is the original. It's been in the same spot, owned and operated by the same family, since 1959-- back then my parents were just kids (13 and 11) and my parents in-law weren't even born!

Pepi's also has an unusually large selection of cheesecake, which is what we picked up on this late night visit. Chris had chocolate peanutbutter cheesecake and I had carrot cake cheesecake!
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details

