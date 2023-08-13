Pepi's Pizza, In Business Since 1959!

You know how some cities or regions have their own distinct style of pizza? Mine don't, haha. But my region does have Pepi's, which is kind of its own thing. If I had to try and explain its characteristics, I'd say it's heavy on the toppings, with a fairly light, bready crust, and slightly garlicky sauce.



There are two Pepi's locations, both in Kitchener, but this is the original. It's been in the same spot, owned and operated by the same family, since 1959-- back then my parents were just kids (13 and 11) and my parents in-law weren't even born!



Pepi's also has an unusually large selection of cheesecake, which is what we picked up on this late night visit. Chris had chocolate peanutbutter cheesecake and I had carrot cake cheesecake!