University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy

UW's School of Pharmacy is actually located in Kitchener, right downtown-- I would guess because it's very close to one of the region's major hospitals-- and I always like passing by "the flower building." I find it a bit hard to photograph so I'm not sure how easy it will be to see on here, but the glass building is decorated with plants. I don't know which plants they're meant to be, but I've always assumed they're ones from which medicines have been derived.