Golden Kiwifruit Picnic in the Rain

Chris wanted to try golden kiwifruit, and we managed to find some at an Asian market. We took it to a park/garden to try it, but we didn't stay long after we finished eating as it started raining while we were there. We did enjoy the kiwifruit (which is good, because we had to buy this whole container of it, haha). It's very juicy and sweet, with less of a tangy taste than regular kiwifruit.