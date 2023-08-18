Previous
Little Starry Lamp by princessicajessica
Photo 510

Little Starry Lamp

I needed something around here to take a picture of today, and I figured the mundane challenge here on 365 is meant to be about everyday objects, so...

This little lamp was given to us by cousins on my side. There were several little lamps of this style used as decor for a camping-themed wedding shower, each with a phrase on it about love/life/family/etc. The one that was sent home with us says "Home is where your heart is." Chris and I have a thing about stars-- we were married on the day of the Japanese Star Festival and had a star festival theme for our wedding reception, and I make him a star themed Christmas ornament every year-- so the "jarred stars" look of this little lamp suits us well!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise