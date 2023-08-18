Little Starry Lamp

I needed something around here to take a picture of today, and I figured the mundane challenge here on 365 is meant to be about everyday objects, so...



This little lamp was given to us by cousins on my side. There were several little lamps of this style used as decor for a camping-themed wedding shower, each with a phrase on it about love/life/family/etc. The one that was sent home with us says "Home is where your heart is." Chris and I have a thing about stars-- we were married on the day of the Japanese Star Festival and had a star festival theme for our wedding reception, and I make him a star themed Christmas ornament every year-- so the "jarred stars" look of this little lamp suits us well!