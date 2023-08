Osprey in Flight

I'm still a bit behind here, trying to catch up with this month/not fall further behind!



We tried to get a short walk in on Saturday aft, and while we were out, this osprey came screaming past us-- literally! I would have liked it of this came out crisper, but it was an unexpected moment that I snapped and I really liked the bird's position with its claws and tongue visible, so it won for the day's photo anyway.