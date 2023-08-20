Sign up
Photo 514
Doodled Creature
Just a doodle I saw at the gas station. Chris thought it was "creepy but interesting," lol. The spider was very much alive and not part of the doodle.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Views
1
365
MAR-LX3A
20th August 2023 11:51pm
graffiti
,
monster
,
art
,
doodle
,
creature
,
street art
,
streetart-7
