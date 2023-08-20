Previous
Doodled Creature by princessicajessica
Photo 514

Doodled Creature

Just a doodle I saw at the gas station. Chris thought it was "creepy but interesting," lol. The spider was very much alive and not part of the doodle.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
141% complete

