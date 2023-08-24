Ice Cream Sundaes in the Rain

We opted to do BK Thursday as dessert this week, instead of a full meal.



It was a bit of a stormy day and although it seemed like the worst was over, as soon as we left on our date, our phones blew up with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Before we made it to Burger King it poured so much that water was washing over curbs in some places! We stopped and waited until it calmed down a bit (the really hard rain was fairly short-lived) and continued on our way. By the time we made it to the restaurant, got through the drive-thru, and settled into a parking space with our ice cream and crossword, the rain was pretty gentle. I think the BK parking lot must have good drainage!