Previous
Next
Lily Pond Mural by princessicajessica
Photo 518

Lily Pond Mural

This house is located on the edge of Guelph, heading towards Cambridge. The mural is done on four panels and signed with two sets of initials. The second initial in both signatures is a W. I wonder if the artists live in this house!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise