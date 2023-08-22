Previous
What Lies Beneath by princessicajessica
Photo 513

What Lies Beneath

Chris requested that we look for snapping turtles at a local park tonight. We weren't seeing any at first but then we found three of them in the same little pond-- including this guy, who poked his face out at us just a little bit!
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise