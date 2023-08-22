Sign up
What Lies Beneath
Chris requested that we look for snapping turtles at a local park tonight. We weren't seeing any at first but then we found three of them in the same little pond-- including this guy, who poked his face out at us just a little bit!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
