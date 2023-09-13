"God Bless the Chick Pea"

The title of this photo is a rather obscure line from the tv show Friends, but I've long been a big fan of both the show and the food, so it's an oft-quoted line around here!



As soon as I told Chris that the current round of the BLD challenge is to make a triptych, he thought I should do one using my favourite/most frequently consumed chick pea foods-- so here it is! And here they are: channa masala, hummus, and a falafel sandwich! I must confess that the top one was not taken today, though; it's from Friday night.