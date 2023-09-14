A Delite-ful Late Summer Scene

We had our date night tonight in one of our neighbouring towns, Brantford, and though we didn't stop by this local-landmark business we did passby, and I snapped a picture because I just love the look of this early 1950s ice cream stand. Of course, with my love of lights, I also think it looks great at night-- but it's decorated in my favourite colours (pink and blue) and I liked that you can see them well with the late evening sun.



This ice cream stand has changed names once over the course of its 70 year history, it's changed locations twice, and the story is that it has also changed hands twice in poker games!