Three-Cent Nickel by princessicajessica
Today's September word-- change-- inspired me to go looking through since of the coins I have around. While I'm nothing like a serious collector I do keep interesting ones that I find in my change, but this one was actually kept by my mum.

My mother passed away almost 28 years ago now, and this coin was in her jewelry box at that time. Her jewelry box was more of a general treasures box, housing things like souvenir coins, a curl of my brother's baby hair, a few photos, and the keys to the first car she drove along with a few pieces of jewelry. Her jewelry box and its contents sort of came to me after her death, and I've always just left this coin in there. My dad has no idea where it came from or what it's significance was, so I've always wondered if she tried to save interesting coins from her change too.

The internet tells me this one is called a Three-Cent Nickel.
