Our First Wood Duck

We've been looking for wood ducks for a long time, visiting a couple of local areas where they've been known to hang out, but we've never seen them. Just as we were accepting that there were only mallards at this pond again, this girl appeared out of nowhere. I'd still like to see a male, and/or see them in their trees... but we were both really excited to watch this one for a while.



I took a lot of pictures of this duck, but they're all from an upper angle as the only way to see her was standing on a boardwalk. I picked this one to post because her colours are more visible in this one-- I don't know if it was how she was moving, or the spot of light she was in, or what... but I'm glad they came out.