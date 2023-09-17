Terry Fox Run/Rainbow Walk

Before everything changed around here, we used to help organise our city's Terry Fox Run. Since we've had to step back from that for the time being, we now participate in the Virtual version of our local run; it lets us avoid crowds as well as giving us more flexibility in timing and route. For those who are unfamiliar, the Terry Fox Run is an annual fundraiser for cancer research. Although it's called a Run, there are a lot of people, like us, who do it as a Walk too.



A surprise thunderstorm hit while we were out, which cut short a lot of expected photo opportunities, but I managed to get some pictures taken first. I was kind of operating on the possibility of doing this as a Rainbow Walk (a walk where one collects objects-- or photos-- to represent every colour in the rainbow) and as it turns out I did get enough photos to make that happen before the rain hit:



-Maple leaves for Red

-Berries (honeysuckle, I think?) for Orange

-A bee on some goldenrod for Yellow

-Conifer needles for Green

-A patch of clear sky for Blue

-Wild Grapes for Indigo

-New England asters for Violet