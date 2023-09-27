Colours from Above

Previous
I noticed this piece of street art sort of tucked away while we were driving by recently, probably intended more for pedestrians than motorists. We went back this evening to check it out up close.

The black on the bottom of the piece is a silhouette of downtown Guelph's skyline, with the beautiful Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate at the centre (Guelph's landmark church was built on the highest point around to overlook the town). The colourful stripes are the part that caught my eye as we drove past the other day, but they do make an interesting contrast with the silhouette down below as well.
