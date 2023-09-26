Colourful Construction Site

This very colourful building is under construction in downtown Kitchener. It looks fairly complete, but it still seems to be blocked off with cones etc. We don't know what it is for sure, but it looks sort of like a parking garage. Because of the colours and the fact that it's not very far from some Google buildings, I do wonder if it's meant to be employee parking for them. Perhaps time will tell (or I will ask my brother, if he has to stop by the local office for any reason next time he's home)!