Previous
Colourful Construction Site by princessicajessica
Photo 554

Colourful Construction Site

This very colourful building is under construction in downtown Kitchener. It looks fairly complete, but it still seems to be blocked off with cones etc. We don't know what it is for sure, but it looks sort of like a parking garage. Because of the colours and the fact that it's not very far from some Google buildings, I do wonder if it's meant to be employee parking for them. Perhaps time will tell (or I will ask my brother, if he has to stop by the local office for any reason next time he's home)!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise