Children at Play

Today was unseasonably warm; the forecast says our weather is supposed to stay this way all week and settle into regular October next weekend. Lots of people were out today enjoying the summer-like weather, including these two, who live a couple of doors down from us. They spent literal hours this evening carrying their skateboards up the (very slight!) incline between our houses, at which point they would sit on their boards, hold hands, push off and let themselves roll back down the little slope like this. From the amount of giggling (and the amount of time they spent doing it), I think they must have had a lot of fun!