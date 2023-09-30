Sign up
Photo 559
Autumn Maple Leaves
Just a little fall colour to close out the month of September. I saw this little maple tree growing up between the rocks at a local waterfall. Being so tiny, it's probably not surprising to see that its leaves have turned already!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Tags
leaves
,
color
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
colour
,
fall color
,
maple leaves
,
autumn colour
,
fall colour
,
autumn color
