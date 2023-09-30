Previous
Autumn Maple Leaves by princessicajessica
Autumn Maple Leaves

Just a little fall colour to close out the month of September. I saw this little maple tree growing up between the rocks at a local waterfall. Being so tiny, it's probably not surprising to see that its leaves have turned already!
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details

