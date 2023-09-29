I wanted to try and photograph tonight's Harvest Moon but wasn't liking the shots I was getting, then Chris noticed that it was lining up just about perfectly over my beloved fountain in my favourite of our town's squares (Queen's Square), so we stopped and I took some other pictures less focussed on the moon.I like the song Harvest Moon by Neil Young, and it has been stuck in my head all day today! I liked this shot out of the ones I took tonight because I thought the two silhouetted couples walking through the square fit well with the lyrics. Have a listen here, if you like: