Harvest Moon by princessicajessica
Photo 558

Harvest Moon

I wanted to try and photograph tonight's Harvest Moon but wasn't liking the shots I was getting, then Chris noticed that it was lining up just about perfectly over my beloved fountain in my favourite of our town's squares (Queen's Square), so we stopped and I took some other pictures less focussed on the moon.

I like the song Harvest Moon by Neil Young, and it has been stuck in my head all day today! I liked this shot out of the ones I took tonight because I thought the two silhouetted couples walking through the square fit well with the lyrics. Have a listen here, if you like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9Fhw5EYsLM
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Jessica Eby

