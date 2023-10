Big Buttons!

I noticed these big public art buttons outside of what I think is an apartment building in Waterloo. Waterloo did have a button factory from the 1880s until the 1940s, but not on this site. The old button factory building is actually still standing and is now an arts centre. I wouldn't have been surprised by this sculpture being over there, but I don't know why it was installed by this particular building (if there is any significance to the placement).