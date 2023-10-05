Previous
Tomato Heart by princessicajessica
Tomato Heart

I noticed a heart-shaped locule at the centre of my tomato slice! I think a couple of the others are vaguely heart-shaped as well, but the one in the centre is the clearest and most pronounced. Love is all around us!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
