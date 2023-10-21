Piano Forte

I saw that there was a weekly theme of "Abandoned" on one of the challenges, and even though I've never particiapated in that challenge before, I've been wanting to photograph a particular abandoned thing for some time, and this seemed like a good time for it!



This abandoned piano is located at a busy intersection near the highway and across from a *very* busy shopping area in Milton, a city at the western edge of the Greater Toronto Area. Countless people pass by it all the time, but it doesn't seem like many people notice this. It's in a fenced off vacant lot and there are a lot of big weeds that mostly block the view.



I showed this photo to my dad, who is in that area quite often, and he had no idea it was there!