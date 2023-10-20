Acorns

I don't know why, but I've always had an affinity for acorns. When I was little, my older brother (who was a teenager at the time) spent a summer across the country in BC. I was sad about him being gone all summer and to cheer me up he said he'd bring me whatever I wanted as a souvenir... I asked for an acorn, lol. And he delivered!



None of these are my BC acorn-- I used to keep a little box of acorns, that I think contained the BC acorn as well, but at one point my mother got rid of them because she thought there were bugs in them, I think... I don't know, I was very little, I really just remember being upset about it!



These are just Ontario acorns. But we've seen a lot of them lately and I decided to make a little acorn still life.