'Nebulous' Ring

Another in-the-house day that left me trying to figure out a late night photograph! The daily inspo word was 'Nebulous' and in the sense of being vague or indistinct that didn't really help me, but in the sense of relating to/resembling a nebula, it made me think of this ring. I believe the ring is supposed to be a "galaxy" ring (because of its colours), but since there's nothing in it to look like other bodies found in a galaxy, it seems more nebulous to me!