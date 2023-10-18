The Infamous Antonov

We were stopped in traffic beside Toronto Pearson Airport, and got a view of the Russian plane that's been visiting us here for about 18 months now. I only had time to take this one shot (and I had to do it with the lens that was already on the camera) before Chris had to start driving again.



This Russian cargo plane landed in TO just before Canadian airspace was closed to Russian traffic as a result of their invasion of Ukraine. The plane is owned by a Russian corporation that is currently subject to sanctions in connection with the war. The government of Canada seized the asset, invoking laws we have that have only been used a couple of times, but the Russian corporation is fighting the seizure based on a treaty we signed with the USSR back in the day. It remains to be seen how it will all play out, but in the meantime this large plane is just parked in a corner of Pearson's tarmac. I'm not quite clear on whether or not it's still incurring parking fees, which are charged at a rate of $0.74/minute, but last I saw the parking fees were already in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.