Previous
Snack Time by princessicajessica
Photo 596

Snack Time

Another day of rain here, though this time more of a mist in contrast to yesterday's storms. Tomorrow we're expecting freezing rain. The squirrels are digging up the things they've hidden whenever they get the chance, it seems!
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise