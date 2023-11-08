It's That Time Again...

Another day of bad weather, stuck at home and looking for something in the house to photograph!



Each year, our Canadian Armed Forces participate in a training exercise known as the International Four Days Marches Nijmegen. The pandemic cancelled the marches in 2020 and 2021, but in 2021 the CAF invited the public to join in with the team that would have gone to do the marches in their own communities. They called it the Victory March, and the idea was to show support for our military personnel and celebrate the bond between Canada and the Netherlands. They asked people to share photos of their personal marches and tag them on social media, and everyone who did so was entered into a draw for a couple of prizes. Well, my name was drawn and my prize was that I got to choose an amount of stuff from the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Shop! This watch was one of the items I picked. I don't wear watches very often, but I have made a point of doing so at this time of year for the past couple of years.



This shot was hard to get because when I do wear watches they invariably go on my right wrist, and I am right handed, and my camera's shutter button is on the right, lol.