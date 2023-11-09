In Your Eyes...

It's been a really bad week for photo opportunities around here. It now gets dark by 17:00, the weather has been bad, and various other circumstances have led to things just not working out! Chris said that if I couldn't manage to find anything satisfactory again today, he'd be a model for me (which is extra nice since he doesn't overly like having his picture taken). He was very patient and let me get really up in his face to take some shots like this-- I think I may have even accidentally bopped him on the nose with my lens at one point, lol. But in the end he thought it was cool to see his own eyes up so close.I've named the photo for the Peter Gabriel song, which can be heard here: