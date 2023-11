Granite Acorns

At a park in Waterloo, in front of a Recreation Centre, there's a scattering of large stone acorns. Each one is about 1 metre by 1.5 metres and carved from a different colour of granite. The bottoms of the acorns are smoothed and polished while the tops have a matte, chipped finish. The acorns don't fit easily into one frame, but I liked how this shot gives different angles on a couple of them.