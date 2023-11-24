Icy Sunset

We were able to get out before dark tonight (albeit not much before)!



We had limited time and were already in Kitchener, so we decided to visit a swampy section of the Huron Natural Area where we've seen some interesting birds in the past. I'm not sure what to properly call this kind of landscape, but there's a similar place here in Cambridge called The Portuguese Swamp, so I'm going with "swampy." The trees always look kind of dead, and in the past I've described this area to Christopher as being "desolately beautiful."



When we got there we saw that although it's not thoroughly frozen yet, the water has iced over, and no birds seemed to be about. I thought the sunset colours on the ice were kind of pretty, though.