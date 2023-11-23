The Old Post Office (Waterloo)

This historic building, a significant one in Waterloo's "uptown" neighbourhood (the main commercial area), was built in 1912 as the town's post office (1st floor) and customs house (2nd floor-- the 3rd floor was a caretaker's apartment). It was made in the Romanesque style using red brick and sandstone, which was common for such buildings in Canada at that time. The clock in the building is not the original, but it's a replica thereof in order to preserve the aesthetic. Since the post office/customs house closed, the building has been used for various things-- at one time it was home to UW's School of Optometry, and at another time it contained shops-- but I'm not sure it's used for anything right now. It appeared that the inside was being renovated when we were there tonight, so who knows what it might become next!