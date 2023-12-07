Love You a Latke!

We aren't Jewish and therefore don't really celebrate Chanukah, but we do little related things sometimes like try to have latkes at some point during the festival, go see lights, etc.



When Chris and I met it was as actors cast opposite each other to tell the story of historical Jewish people, and I guess we still feel some type of connection to the people who "introduced" us. During (and after) that show, the cast would have "family dinners" sometimes and a cast member who actually was Jewish always made the most delicious latkes for everyone. It became a little joke of sorts because Christopher had a line in our play about how his mother made the best latkes, but it was MY on-stage mum who ACTUALLY did! She gave me her recipe but unfortunately I've misplaced it at the moment... This year's latkes came from a Jewish deli in Toronto that Chris often passes by while he's working.



Happy First Night to anyone who's celebrating!