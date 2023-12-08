Little Bird

I finished a book I was reading wherein the main character, Audrey, had nicknames of "bird" and "little bird." She always wore a particular necklace with a little bird charm on it, and it reminded me of this ring I have. I pretty much never wear it anymore, but I've had it for ages and there was a time when I wore it often. When I was photographing it, Chris asked where it came from, so that tells you how often I have it out, lol. I told him I honestly don't even remember-- some kind of dollar store or flea market stall, once upon a time. Although I rarely wear jewelry these days, I've always been a fan of it and while growing up I had a pretty large collection of rings from gumball machines, Christmas crackers, the odd dollar store/flea market stall, etc.



I was initially taking pictures of my little bird ring with cell phones, but I wasn't loving how it was coming out, particularly the colours. In frustration, I broke out the "camera" camera and the macro lens with its light and the colours were much truer. The focus is kind of weird, but Chris liked it and although I was kind of unsure about it I didn't hate it entirely, so this is the one that won!