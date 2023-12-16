Sign up
The 2023 Ornament
Every Christmas I make an ornament for Christopher. Each one features a star/stars, our initials, and the year. This is his ornament for 2023-- it's the first one that lights up!
16th December 2023
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
light
,
blue
,
lights
,
diy
,
ornament
,
stars
,
gift
,
homemade
,
handmade
,
dec23words
,
theme-december2023
