Veterans Tribute House by princessicajessica
Photo 638

Veterans Tribute House

This house in my city is located fairly close to a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, and the owner had someone paint a mural on it as a tribute to the veterans. It's definitely the most unique paint-job in the neighbourhood!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
