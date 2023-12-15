Sign up
Veterans Tribute House
This house in my city is located fairly close to a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, and the owner had someone paint a mural on it as a tribute to the veterans. It's definitely the most unique paint-job in the neighbourhood!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
graffiti
,
mural
,
house
,
art
,
building
,
street art
,
public art
,
scenesoftheroad-62
,
street-art-10
