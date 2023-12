A Sundae on a Thursday

Although I already gave Chris the "last call" for desserts he wanted me to photograph, we ended up doing BK Thursday as evening dessert rather than a meal today, so I'm sneaking some ice cream into the competition! One of the advantages to eating ice cream in a parked car during the Canadian winter? The ice cream doesn't melt, even if you take the first shift of filling out the crossword, lol :) (the top isn't melted, it just got squished by the lid).