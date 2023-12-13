Kitchener City Hall menorah and Christmas tree. The menorah overlooks the square from the centrepoint of the City Hall balcony, and the tree is very much off to one side of things on ground level, making it hard to get a shot where both are visible in a significant way. This one was taken from the balcony, which is why the menorah looks backwards.I sang in choirs a lot growing up, and one of the songs I always liked to perform at this time of year was Candles of Hanukkah, Candles of Christmas. I could only find a couple of versions of it on YouTube and neither one is exactly how I know it. We always sang it in four part harmony, but in a more simple arrangement than The Fabulous Fezziwigs have used in the linked recording, which is also titled slightly differently (without the second part of the title). I think I personally prefer a more simple arrangement, but I think the more complicated one is pretty too!