Pepi's Cheesecake

I told Chris that this round of BLD is ending this week and gave my sweet-toothed husband a "last call" for any desserts he especially wanted me to photograph. He picked cheesecake from Pepi's, a local (Kitchener) pizza place ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-08-13 ). They're well-known in these parts for both their pizza and their cheesecakes. My favourite one is the Carrot Cake Cheesecake, but it somehow broke in half between the restaurant and home, so here's Christopher's favourite one instead. It's Peanut Butter Brownie Cheesecake.