My Christmas Wishes to the World

Today was a long and tough day, between figuring out the logistics of getting Chris his rental van for work this morning, setting up the new air purifier, picking up the new dryer, getting the old dryer out... Plus it's garbage night so had to clean out the fridge of leftovers etc and get the bins all sorted, too! I was a bit short on time to look for a picture/things to photograph, so I just did a quick phone shot around the house.



This is an ornament that I made as part of a craft project early in 2022. It's just one of those clear plastic balls, some glue, and scraps of brightly coloured paper. I used the glue (Mod Podge) to give the ball a kind of frosted look, wrote Christmas greetings in different languages on the bits of paper, trimmed them close, stuck them to the ball, and added more of the Mod Podge over the paper to seal it.